Dippy goes on a trip!

Is Dippy coming to a town or city near you?

Yes, the famous dinosaur that used to sit in the entrance of the Natural History Museum has finally begun his trip to museums around the UK.

The 21m-long replica of a diplodocus has 292 bones.

It only just squeezed into Dorset County Museum in Dorchester, with just 10cm to spare!

The tour, which ends in 2020, will also take in Birmingham, Belfast, Glasgow, Newcastle, Cardiff, Rochdale and Norwich.