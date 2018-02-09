CHAT: Design your dream uniform

Image copyright EVN

What do you think of this school uniform?

Pretty boring, right? Well, it was designed by a famous fashion brand for a primary school in Japan.

And it costs £500! Wow! That's more than most games consoles!

As for the design... well, we KNOW you can do better - so get in touch.

Tell us what you think of this outfit and design your dream uniform for school.

You can write to us describing it or even better - do a drawing and send us a photo!

- What do you think of this expensive school uniform?

- What would your design be for an amazing school uniform?

- Send us a photo of a drawing of what you'd love to wear to school

