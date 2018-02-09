CHAT: Design your dream uniform
What do you think of this school uniform?
Pretty boring, right? Well, it was designed by a famous fashion brand for a primary school in Japan.
And it costs £500! Wow! That's more than most games consoles!
As for the design... well, we KNOW you can do better - so get in touch.
Tell us what you think of this outfit and design your dream uniform for school.
You can write to us describing it or even better - do a drawing and send us a photo!
Send us your comment
- What do you think of this expensive school uniform?
- What would your design be for an amazing school uniform?
- Send us a photo of a drawing of what you'd love to wear to school
Send your comments to newsroundcomments@bbc.co.uk
You must ask your parent, teacher or guardian for permission before you send us a comment and a photo.
We may show your comment on our website or in our TV bulletins. We'll show your first name and which town you're from - but we won't use your details for anything else.