Emojis: New list includes a redhead at last

Finally an emoji for redheads!

Yes, the new emoji list for 2018 has been published which will make redheads and more than 150 other emojis available for you to have fun with.

The emoji website Emojipedia have released some sample images from the whole list, like a freezing face (brrrrr!) and some superheroes and supervillains.

Hair is a big deal in the new options with options for red hair, curly hair white hair and even one for baldness!

With pictures from Emojipedia.