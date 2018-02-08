Emojis: New list includes a redhead at last

Image copyright Emojipedia

Finally an emoji for redheads!

Yes, the new emoji list for 2018 has been published by Emojipedia which will make redheads and more than 150 other emojis available for you to have fun with.

The emoji website have released some sample images from the whole list, like a freezing face (brrrrr!) and some superheroes and supervillains.

Hair is a big deal in the new options with options for red hair, curly hair white hair and even one for baldness!

Image copyright Emojipedia Image caption Here are some others of the more than 157 other emojis that are being published

There are also more sports and activities like sewing, knitting, lacrosse, and skateboarding.

We also love the idea of a big foot emoji, science gear and a peacock because.... well, why not?

In other years, once emojis have been published it takes a few months for them to appear on your phone or tablet.

As far as we can tell though, despite loads of rumours, there's no frowning poo emoji.... yet!

You can find out more here about who comes up with emojis.