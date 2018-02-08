Kids on a mission to ban plastic straws

Here in the UK it's thought we use more than 8 billion plastic straws every year.

That's a lot of straws!!

Most of the time they're only used for one drink before they're thrown away.

Plastic rubbish, like straws, can often end up in our oceans.

It takes many years to breakdown because it's doesn't rot like paper or wood.

This means it can harm animals and the environment.

It's why a groups of kids in Scotland are on a mission to get them banned!

Although they know they're useful for some, like younger children and disabled people, they want more places to offer more eco-friendly options, such as paper straws.

Watch them as they try and get more kids and shops on board with their campaign.