Bethan: I earned friends by being me

Bethan is 13-years-old and volunteers with children at a local play scheme.

The volunteers meet after school and run activities, such as face painting, arts and crafts and football.

Bethan decided to start volunteering when she was 11, as a way to gain more confidence in herself.

Her parents breaking up when she was younger had left her feeling withdrawn, shy, and she struggled to make friends or speak about her problems.

She says she didn't understand what was happening when they split up and she had to adjust to living in two houses and splitting her time.

Now, Bethan is completely different. She talks about her feelings and has taken the confidence from volunteering to other parts of her life, such as being able to make friends at school.

Bethan says volunteering has helped her become the best version of herself.