It's a big night for Newport County - they face Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley for their FA Cup fourth round replay.

It's fair to say County are the underdogs, but they caused a big upset when they nearly beat Spurs in their first match.

Only a late goal by Harry Kane kept Spurs in the Cup, forcing tonight's replay.

These Newport County fans have sent their good luck messages for the team.