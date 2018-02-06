'Equality is all about having a fair chance'

This week, the UK is marking an important anniversary.

On 6th February 1918 - 100 years ago - a law was passed which gave women the right to vote in general elections for the very first time.

While it didn't give women the same political rights as men (women had to wait 10 more years for that to happen), it was an important step towards getting equality between men and women.

So we have been finding out what equality means to different people.