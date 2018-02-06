Weird things sent into space

Car: A car isn't the type of transport you'd think of in space but tech genius Elon Musk wants to fly the world's most powerful rocket with one of his own sports cars on the top! It's the first time this type of rocket will go into space so he didn't want to risk sending something important up - instead Elon decided his old red Tesla roadster with a mannequin, dressed in a space-suit, strapped in the driver's seat could make the journey!