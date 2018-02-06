Weird things sent into space
With a car about to head into space, Newsround's had a look at what other strange items have been sent out of this world.
Space X
Car: A car isn't the type of transport you'd think of in space but tech genius Elon Musk wants to fly the world's most powerful rocket with one of his own sports cars on the top! It's the first time this type of rocket will go into space so he didn't want to risk sending something important up - instead Elon decided his old red Tesla roadster with a mannequin, dressed in a space-suit, strapped in the driver's seat could make the journey!
BBC
Food: Edible delights being sent into space has been a popular idea - and a way to study the effects of space. Amongst the strangest is this pattie and chips sent in 2017 by a chip shop in Hull, England. It was attached to a weather balloon to make its journey up and was studied by local schoolchildren!
Rocket Lab
Satellites: This giant satellite, that looks a bit like a disco ball, is called the Humanity Star. It was sent into space in January 2018 and is expected to continue orbiting for around nine months, before re-entering the Earth's atmosphere. The company behind it says the Humanity Star is a "reminder to all on Earth about our fragile place in the universe", and will "create a shared experience for everyone on the planet".
NASA
Toys: In 2011, when Nasa launched its Juno spacecraft on a mission to learn about the planet Jupiter, they included three Lego figures on board! They hoped getting the toy involved would inspire more children to be interested in science and technology. But these aren't the only toys to head into space - a Buzz Lightyear figure from the film Toy Story spent 450 days in space too!
NASA
Animals: In the early days of space exploration, nobody knew if people could make the journey from Earth to space, and back, safely, so they used animals to find out. In 1961, Ham became the first chimpanzee in space and successfully returned to Earth. Scientists found that Ham was slightly tired after the flight, but in good shape.
Weird things sent into space
