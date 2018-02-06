YouTube Kids app still showing disturbing videos

YouTube says it is "very sorry" after more disturbing videos were found on the YouTube Kids app.

Newsround found several videos not suitable for children, including one showing how to sharpen knives.

Newsround asked YouTube whether it had a responsibility to check videos before they go on YouTube Kids.

The company said: "We have a responsibility to make sure the platform can survive and can thrive so that we have a collection that comes from around the world on there."

What to do if you've seen something upsetting online