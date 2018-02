Image copyright Reuters

It was an amazing night for the Philadelphia Eagles as they won the Super Bowl for the first time ever.

They beat five-time winners New England Patriots 41-33 in one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

Media playback is unsupported on your device American football explained: Watch Ayshah's guide to the key rules

The New England Patriots, with their star player Tom Brady, had hoped they'd win a record-equalling sixth time.

With less than three minutes to go in the game, the Philadelphia Eagles went into a five-point lead and then there was no stopping them.