World’s tiniest carrier rocket lifts off
4 February 2018 Last updated at 12:36 GMT
A mini rocket carrying a tiny satellite has been launched into space.
Crowds of people gathered to watch the lift off from the Space Centre in Kagoshima, Japan.
The 35 centimetre nano-satellite on board, will take pictures of the earth and gather weather information for experts back on earth.
It was a case of second time lucky for the launch, as the first attempt last year had to be called off because of technical issues.