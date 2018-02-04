The amazing lantern show in China
4 February 2018 Last updated at 10:47 GMT
Some cities in China have transformed themselves into amazing displays of colourful lights.
They're holding lantern shows to celebrate Chinese New Year, which is on 16 February this year.
The concept of going green is being highlighted at this year's event, with one mountain scenery-themed lantern group made up of more than three million recycled glass bottles.
The displays are a mixture of traditional Chinese culture, flowers and ancient Egypt.