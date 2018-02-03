Take a ride on the world's longest zip wire

We all love a zip wire ride but this looks like something special!

The Guinness Book of Records has rubber-stamped it as the longest zip wire in the world - but would you dare to have a ride on it?

It's in the United Arab Emirates, in the Middle East, and starts in the mountains before plunging down through the hills.

You go at over 90 miles per hour - faster than you're allowed on the motorway - and the ride goes on for a record-breaking 2.8km.

That's more than 28 football pitches!

Fancy it? Take a look...

