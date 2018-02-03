The 'sausage walk' for dogs in Hong Kong

What's better than a sausage dog? 50 of them of course!

The first 'sausage walk' took place in Hong Kong this weekend.

The dachshunds came together for a walk, dressed in everything from winter jumpers to some pretty smart-looking tweed.

Six-year-old Isabelle joined in with her dog Boris in the hope he would make some new doggy friends: "He's six-years-old like I am and he licks me on my face. He likes to go to sleep on his blanket and he's really soft."

The sausage walk ended in a dog-friendly cafe. Now that's our idea of a walk!