Mars rover takes amazing picture of planet

NASA's Curiosity Mars rover has sent back amazing pictures of the red planet.

Taken from an area known as Vera Rubin Ridge, the sweeping landscape shows hills in the distance.

The Curiosity robot has been exploring the planet since it landed there in 2012.

The rover took 16 pictures of different areas that were then put together to create the amazing panoramic view.

NASA put a blue filter on the images, so we could see more than just Mars' signature red dust,