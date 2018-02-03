Lady Gaga cancels tour dates in London and Manchester

Image copyright AFP

Lady Gaga has announced she is cancelling 10 dates of her world tour because she's unwell.

Shows in London and Manchester are among those that have been cancelled.

In a message to her fans, Lady Gaga apologised and said she was "devastated" but needed to put "myself and my well-being" first.

She has fibromyalgia, a condition which can cause pain all over the body.

Anyone who has bought tickets for the cancelled shows can apply for a refund from 6 February, her message said.