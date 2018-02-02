Move over bambi - there's new fawn in town!

Check out this cute fawn! She's a really rare Philippine spotted deer.

They're one of the world's most endangered species of deer.

Experts think there might be fewer than 2,500 in the wild and they've already become extinct on several islands in the Philippines.

It's because of illegal hunting there and the forests where they live being destroyed.

She's been born as part of a special breeding programme at Chester Zoo.

Her parents Tala and Bulan look pretty proud!