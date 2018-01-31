Plastic: What's the problem?

Top Stories

Guide: Why is plastic a problem?

Plastic bags

More than eight million tonnes of plastic goes into the world's oceans each year. That's a lot of plastic which can harm animals and the environment. So what's being done about it?

  • 31 January 2018

Meet the plastic-busting Eco Crew

Martin's been to meet some kids helping to cut down plastic waste.

  • 31 January 2018

Plastic microbeads banned in the UK

With many experts worried about plastic in the oceans, the UK has decided to ban plastic microbeads in products like face scrubs and toothpastes

  • 9 January 2018

What's the problem with plastic?

The government wants to get rid of all avoidable plastic waste from the UK within 25 years.

  • 11 January 2018

New invention could clean up Pacific's plastic

Henderson Island in the Pacific Ocean has more plastic waste than anywhere else in the world, but there's a new invention that could help clean it up.

  • 24 May 2017

The Bali beaches vanishing under TONNES of plastic rubbish

The island of Bali in Indonesia has a massive problem. Its beautiful beaches are disappearing underneath mountains of plastic rubbish.

  • 29 December 2017

Plastic problem being discussed

There's 8 million tonnes of plastic in the world's oceans so now experts are talking about what to do.

  • 6 October 2017