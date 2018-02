Bradley has got to be one of most adorable kangaroos ever! And he's just started taking his very first hops.

When Bradley gets tired he jumps into a pillowcase that is standing in for his Mum's pouch. Awwwww!

He's being looked after at The Kangaroo Sanctuary in Alice Springs.

The sanctuary in Central Australia is a 188-acre wildlife sanctuary for orphaned baby kangaroos and adult kangaroos.