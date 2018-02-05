Suffragettes: Who was Emily Davison?

It is 100 years since the law changed in the UK to give women the right to vote in general elections for the very first time.

Making this happen didn't come without a struggle. There were many women - and men too - who fought hard to get the law changed.

One group who did this was the suffragettes. They often used violent tactics to draw attention to their cause.

Emily Davison was one of the most famous members of the group. Find out more about her.