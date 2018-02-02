Suffragettes: Who was Emmeline Pankhurst?

This month, the UK is marking 100 years since women were first given the right to have their say in who represented them in Parliament.

There were many people who campaigned extremely hard to bring this about.

Two groups in particular are well known for leading the way in the fight to get votes for women - the Suffragists and the Suffragettes.

