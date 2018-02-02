Suffragettes: 100 years of votes for women
6 February 1918 was an extremely important date in UK history - and now we're marking the 100th anniversary. But why was it so significant?
- 2 February 2018
As we mark an important moment in history for equality between men and women, we take a look at the achievements of some pretty incredible women.
It’s 100 years since a big change in the law that meant women were allowed to vote in the UK for the very first time.