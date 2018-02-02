Do you want to be 'plastic clever'?

Amy and Ella are sisters on a mission to help save the planet!

They've started their own campaign because they want more people and businesses to be 'plastic clever'.

They're worried about how much gets thrown away and how it can harm animals and the environment.

Their idea isn't for everyone to be completely plastic free.

It's about reducing the amount used and using other things instead, such as paper straws instead of plastic ones!

Some of the cafes where they live have already made some of the changes they've suggested.

And they recently helped persuade their local council to become one of the first in the country to stop using things like disposable plastic cups and cutlery in leisure centres and other public buildings.

What an impressive pair!

If you want to be fantastic when it comes to plastic, here are their top five tips…