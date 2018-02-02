Your black cat snaps

  • 2 February 2018

Black cat lovers unite! After some animal rescue shelters said we're falling out of love with black cats, we asked for your pics of them. They say some people don't think they look good in photos. But these guys don't agree!

  • Black cat outside BBC

    Tabitha says Rafiki is one of her best friends but sometimes he can be very grumpy! He looks pretty serious in this picture. She says it's outrageous that people think black cats look bad in photos. Rafiki is one handsome ball of fluff!

  • Black cat in basket BBC

    Seren's sent us this snap of her fantastic feline Chase. She says he's a rescue cat and she loves him because he's so cute! Nice basket Chase!

  • Black cat doing silly things BBC

    Kaia and Edie have sent us these snaps of their moggie Maggie! They think she's gorgeous. As you can see, she enjoys playing hide and seek!

  • Black cat in bag BBC

    Now look at Marvel - he is meow-vellous! He's Holly's cat and she says she loves him because he's so fluffy!

  • Black cat BBC

    Here's Skittles! She's certainly not camera shy. Look at those big eyes and pointy ears. She looks purr-fect!

  • Black cat BBC

    11 year old Katherine says she loves black cats because they're cute and elegant. Her Bengal cat looks a bit surprised here. She must in shock that some people think black cats don't look good in photos!

  • A black cat and a grey cat BBC

    Here's black cat George and his sister Bella. William says he loves them both so much because they're friendly and playful. They look like a mischievous pair!

  • Black cat in sink BBC

    Now where do you keep your cat? The sink!? This is Aleaha and Layla's cat Kitty. She looks pretty settled in there!

  • Black cat BBC

    Joshua's sent us this fab pic of his cat Elle. Ok we know she has a bit of white on her, but she's too cute not to include!

  • Black cat in pink bow tie BBC

    Simba is a very smart cat with a great bow tie! We dare you to say he doesn't look cute!

  • Black cat face BBC

    12 year old Aliya's sent us this photo of her cat Sherlock. She says she wanted to share it to show everyone black cats are beautiful! Job done Aliya!

