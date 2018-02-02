Votes for women: Why is this class so divided?

Can you imagine how it would it feel if someone told you your opinion didn't matter - just because you were a girl?

That's what it was like until a hundred years ago in the UK - when women and poorer men weren't allowed to vote for their MP.

Well, these kids have been finding out what that was like.

They've been taking part in some special votes with Doris from the Fawcett Society, a group that works for equality between men and women.

Watch this.