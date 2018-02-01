Votes for women: The superheroes who fought to change the law

It is 100 years since a big change in the law that allowed women to vote for the very first time.

On 6 February 1918, a law called the Representation of People Act 1918 was passed, which made it possible for some women to finally have their say over who would represent them in Parliament.

Not all women could vote from the date of this law - it was another 10 years before women had the same voting rights as men.

But it was an important step towards getting equality between men and women.

Two women in particular fought very hard to win the vote for women. Find out more about them.