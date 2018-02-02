How a reverse vending machine is helping kids in Norway to get recycling

One of the big questions at the moment is how to cut the amount of plastic we use and throw away.

Countries around the world have lots of different ways to recycle things that might otherwise get thrown away, like plastic bottles. One idea used in Norway, Denmark and Germany is a Deposit Return Scheme.

It might sound a bit boring but the system makes it pay to recycle. Because of it, Norwegians recycle almost all of their plastic bottles, while here in the UK only 57% of plastic bottles are recycled.

There are plans for a similar recycling scheme in Scotland. England and Wales are also looking at the idea.

Check out these eco-conscious kids in Norway as they show us how the scheme works...