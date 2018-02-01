Pictures: 'Super blue blood Moon' seen across the world

  • 1 February 2018

An incredible "super blue blood moon" could be seen in many countries across the world on Wednesday.

  • Plane framed by moon PA

    An incredible "super blue blood Moon" could be seen in many countries across the world on Wednesday. This picture of a plane framed by the moon was captured in Liverpool.

  • Moon behind mountain AFP

    The moon looks incredible behind this mountain in Svalbard, Norway.

  • Moon between skyscrapers Reuters

    The moon looks huge as it rises between these skyscrapers in the Spanish city of Madrid.

  • Moon overlooking Bolsover Castle PA

    A mystical scene is set as the moon hovers over Bolsover Castle in Derbyshire.

  • Moon overlooking Barcelona Reuters

    The moon rises behind the Mediterranean sea, overlooking the city of Barcelona.

  • Moon overlooking London Getty Images

    Back in the UK, St Paul's Cathedral in London is framed by the amazing sight.