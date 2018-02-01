Pictures: 'Super blue blood Moon' seen across the world
An incredible "super blue blood moon" could be seen in many countries across the world on Wednesday.
This picture of a plane framed by the moon was captured in Liverpool.
The moon looks incredible behind this mountain in Svalbard, Norway.
The moon looks huge as it rises between these skyscrapers in the Spanish city of Madrid.
A mystical scene is set as the moon hovers over Bolsover Castle in Derbyshire.
The moon rises behind the Mediterranean sea, overlooking the city of Barcelona.
Back in the UK, St Paul's Cathedral in London is framed by the amazing sight.
