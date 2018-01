You can build skyscrapers, dragons and pirate ships with it, but it's a nightmare to step on! - Yep, we're talking about LEGO!

This week's Big Question comes from Victor, age 6, and he wants to know: When and who invented Lego?

Turns out, it was around 60 years ago... Take a look at our video to find out more!

