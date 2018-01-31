Amazon's very own rainforest

Now when we say "Amazon" you may think of the online shop or even the South American rainforest!

But what if we combined the two?

Come and take a trip around Amazon Spheres - it's an office with a difference.

The company Amazon have built this rainforest-like building in Seattle in the US, made out of three connected glass domes planted into the ground in a caterpillar shape.

The lights inside are meant to give out 12 hours of shade and sun - just as if it was on the equator - and the temperature inside is like a cloud forest ecosystem.

Watch Ricky go on a tour around.