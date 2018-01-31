Playing drums on on office equipment

Meet professional percussionist Delia Stevens.

She's become well known for playing some pretty unusual instruments.

A few years ago at the RHS Tatton Flower Show in Cheshire, Delia performed music using office equipment!

Yep, she brought a typewriter, some scissors, a stapler, ring binders, tape and a mug into a BBC radio studio to perform a special piece.

Have a watch. It just goes to show you can make music out of anything.