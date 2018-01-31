Playing drums on on office equipment
31 January 2018 Last updated at 13:26 GMT
Meet professional percussionist Delia Stevens.
She's become well known for playing some pretty unusual instruments.
A few years ago at the RHS Tatton Flower Show in Cheshire, Delia performed music using office equipment!
Yep, she brought a typewriter, some scissors, a stapler, ring binders, tape and a mug into a BBC radio studio to perform a special piece.
Have a watch. It just goes to show you can make music out of anything.