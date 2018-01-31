The ice cello and other amazing orchestras

Image copyright Evn

Some instruments you see all the time, at school or at home or played by bands in pop videos.

Some of you may play even an instrument yourselves!

But we're guessing you've never even seen an instrument like any of these.

Some are made of ice, some made of vegetables, some are ordinary objects and some aren't played by humans at all.

They go to show you can make music from anything.

Have a look at our inspiriting instruments, our extraordinary orchestras!

Ice Cello

This is one instrument which is definitely NOT too hot to handle.

A cello made entirely of ice!

This video is the first ever concert of the N-Ice Cello project and was held at the Natural Science of Trento in Italy this week.

Giovanni Sollima played the ice cello inside a bubble inflated with cold air, at a constant temperature of -8° Celsius, while in the lobby of the museum the heating was turned off, and the audience attended the concert at a temperature around 15° Celsius.

Brrrr!

And after it's last concert the cello will melt, returning to its liquid state and the water will be thrown into the Mediterranean Sea.

Playing drums on office equipment

Meet professional percussionist Delia Stevens.

She's become well known for playing some pretty unusual instruments.

A few years ago at the RHS Tatton Flower Show in Cheshire, Delia performed music using office equipment!

Yep, she brought a typewriter, some scissors, a stapler, ring binders, tape and a mug into a BBC radio studio to perform a special piece.

Have a watch, and a listen. It just goes to show you can make music out of anything.

Healthy Tunes

These guys are making music with food! And they have a great name.

On the day they were formed, the Carrot Get Enough Orchestra played Glastonbury, appeared on BBC Radio and been booked to play another major festival.

Led by Finnish musician Vicky O'Neon, they will serenade you with their vegetable version of pop songs.

Just like the melting cello, these instruments are also biodegradable!

Robot Recitals

And it's not just humans who can play instruments.

Have a listen to this orchestra where many of the instruments are played by robots.

This special group was put together in 2014 for a special performance at the Royal Institution Christmas Lectures.

As well as human musicians playing instruments you can see robots playing guitars, pianos and even a theremin!

But can you spot theme tune they're playing?