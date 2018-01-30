Brendan Cole 'in shock' after Strictly Come Dancing drop

Image caption Brendan Cole was a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing for 13 years

Brendan Cole has announced he will not be returning to Strictly Come Dancing.

He said that he didn't make the decision and it was made by the BBC, and that he was "in shock".

"They made an editorial decision not to have me back on the show," he said

Cole was one of the first professional dancers when the show began back in 2004, which was the year he won the contest with newsreader Natasha Kaplinsky.

Image caption Cole won the show with Natasha Kaplinsky in 2004

He said: "I'm a little bit in shock at the moment. I'm quite emotional and a bit raw about it.

"I have had 15 incredible series on the show, I'm very proud of the whole show, they're a great team."

Image caption He was paired with Charlotte Hawkins for the 2017 series

Cole's last series saw him paired with Good Morning Britain presenter, Charlotte Hawkins. They were voted off in week three.

A spokesman for the BBC said: "We'd like to thank Brendan for being part of the show since the beginning - winner of the first series - and for the contribution he has made to its success.

"We wish him all the very best for the future."