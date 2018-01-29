Otters, wild boar piglets, and more!
Check out these animals ahead of tonight's Winterwatch
-
Arron Roberts
These wild boar piglets have been spotted in the Forest of Dean
-
Mark Ranner
Did you know Ptarmigans have feathers on their eyelids?
-
Mike McKenzie
Red squirrels were once the only squirrel species in Europe but now they're classified as near threatened in England, Wales and Northern Ireland
-
John Purchase
This sparrow has clearly had a rough night!
-
Kevin Robson
Otters live in holts around water edges and bubbles of air trapped in their fur make them look silver underwater
-
Tony Stamp
Three is often a crowd, but not on this branch!
Otters, wild boar piglets, and more!
- 29 January 2018
