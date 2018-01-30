The sporting stars for whom age is just a number

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The age defying sports stars

When his opponent hit a return into the net at the end of a five set thriller, Roger Federer not only became 2018's Australian Open champion, he became the oldest male Grand Slam winner in 45 years.

The 36-year-old Federer is basically a granddad to some of the players on the men's tour; but he's still beating them all.

That got us thinking here at Newsround, what other age defying sports stars are out there? Are there any against-the-odds inspirational human stories staring some very - very - old people!

So here they are.... And yes, Federer might not like us for linking him to this bunch of oldies, but given that at this rate we're likely to be reporting on his 40th career grand slim victory in the year 2038, we thought we'd get in ahead of the curve.

Roger Federer

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Federer winning the 2018 Australian Open

The Swiss star has amazingly won three Grand Slam championships in the past 12 months!

In the twilight of his career and 15 years on from his first grand slam victory at Wimbledon, Federer was in amazing form at the Australian Open - dropping only two sets throughout the whole tournament.

He's not the oldest slam winner though, that victory goes to Ken Rosewall won the 1972 Australian Open at the ripe old age of 37 years and 63 days

Roger that.

Gary Player

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gary taking a break from all those sit-ups!

Now this guy is literally old enough to be Federer's great-granddad. At 82 years old Gary Player continues to play on the men's professional circuit, proving himself the ultimate golf 'Player'.

According to Gary, a key part of his success is his fitness routine [which we are yet to independently verify] involving 1,300 sit-ups a day! At first this sounds kind of impressive, then after while.... a bit scary?

And Mr. Player says he'll carrying on playing golf until he's 90. It's surprising he actually has any time to practice golf with all that gym work!

Sister Madonna Buder AKA the 'Iron Nun'

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sister Madonna Buder completes a traithlon in Germany

As well as having a name which sounds like an espionage mission, and a nickname of a super hero, Sister Madonna Buder competes in triathlons.

Not just any triathlons, Ironman Triathlons. So that means a 3.86 km swim, a 180.25 km bicycle ride and a 42.20 km run - all of which has to be completed in under 17 hours.

At the age of 82, the 'Iron Nun' became the record holder in the 80 plus Ironman category by completing the course in 16 hours and 32 minutes.

This is seriously impressive; most people wouldn't even be able to stay awake watching TV for that amount of time!

Fauja Singh

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Fauja Singh warms up ahead of his Hong Kong Marathon event

Fauja was 101 years old when he finished the Hong Kong Marathon 10km event in one hour and 32 minutes.

Now, like you, we did a double take when we saw the Hong Kong 'Marathon' was actually only 10km, but thought we'd let off Mr. Singh given his age. Only just though!

Singh was awarded the British Empire Medal in the 2015 New Year Honours for services to sport and charity.

Oksana Chusovitina

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Oksana Chusovitina competing in the 2017 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

At the tender age of 42, compared to Fauja and gang, Oksana seems like a wee toddler, although she is still slightly older than ol' man Federer!

But in the super flexible world of gymnastics, the seven-time Olympian is properly ancient.

We can demonstrate this by comparing Oksana to another Olympic gymnast, Dimitrios Loundras, who was aged 10 when he helped the Greek gymnastic team win a bronze medal in 1896.

*1896 is ironically when the 'Iron Nun' completed her first Ironman... (OK, just kidding, we made this bit up.)

Mann Kaur

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption 101-year-old Man Kaur from India celebrates a victory at the 2017 World Masters Games

Aged 101 years old, Mann Kaur had the sporting event of her life at the 2017 World Masters Games in New Zealand.

Mann competed in the 100 metre and 200 metre events, as well as the shot put and javelin. She won a total a four gold medals and broke two world records!

I think most 40 year olds would be happy with that. But at the age of 101, that isn't bad at all!