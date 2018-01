Maikel Melero wows crowds whilst riding his way to a stunning victory during the latest round of the 'Night of the Jumps' freestyle motocross championships.

Maikel, from Spain, jumped to victory performing tricks like the 'Caliroll', 'Double Seatgrab' and 'Lazyboy Flip'.

The 'Night of the Jumps' tour consists of a number of rounds and riders are ranked on the variety and difficulty of tricks.

Definitely not one to try at home!