Grammy Awards 2018: Who won what?

  • 29 January 2018

Singer Bruno Mars was the big winner of the night at the Grammy Awards in America. Find out who won what at the event.

  • Bruno Mars Getty Images

    Bruno Mars has got his hands full with all SIX awards that he won in the 2018 Grammy's, including Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year! Well done Bruno!

  • Kendrick Lamar Reuters

    Very close behind him was Kendrick Lamar who scooped up FIVE awards in the evening including Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance.

  • Ed Sheeran Reuters

    Ed Sheeran won two awards BUT he wasn't there at the ceremony to collect his trophies for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance.

  • Moana Disney

    Songs from films also get recognised at the Grammy's. How Far I'll Go from Disney's Moana won the prize for Best Song Written for Visual Media (catchy award title!)

