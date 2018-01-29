Grammy Awards 2018: Who won what?
Singer Bruno Mars was the big winner of the night at the Grammy Awards in America. Find out who won what at the event.
Getty Images
Bruno Mars has got his hands full with all SIX awards that he won in the 2018 Grammy's, including Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year! Well done Bruno!
Reuters
Very close behind him was Kendrick Lamar who scooped up FIVE awards in the evening including Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance.
Reuters
Ed Sheeran won two awards BUT he wasn't there at the ceremony to collect his trophies for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance.
Disney
Songs from films also get recognised at the Grammy's. How Far I'll Go from Disney's Moana won the prize for Best Song Written for Visual Media (catchy award title!)
