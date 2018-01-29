These kids get special play time out on the street every weekend

It's not always easy to make friends and it can be even harder if you don't go to school.

But people living on one street in Bristol have come up with an idea which is helping kids there to find new mates.

Once a week cars are kicked off their road so children who live nearby can play out together safely.

It's made a massive difference to Poppy.

She's home educated because she finds going to school overwhelming.

She suffers from anxiety which is linked to her autism.

For someone with autism, everyday life can be confusing and chaotic.

Their brain works differently so just communicating with people is hard. Simple things like talking to other people, reading people's body language and expressions can be difficult.

Watch Hayley's report to find out more...