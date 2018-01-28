Why does the sky turn pink?

These sunset pictures look pretty awesome.

So, why does the sky look a pinky purple colour?

Image copyright IanM

Well when the sun sets, it is lower down and the light has further to travel.

Light is made up of all different colours - that's why we get rainbows.

Blue light can't travel very far so much of it 'scatters' out before it reaches us.

But red light can, which is why the sky appears more red and pink than usual.

Weather presenter Abbie Dewhurst explains...