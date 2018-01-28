Lego celebrates its 60th anniversary

Image copyright Getty Images

It's not every day you celebrate a brick's birthday, but it's 60 years since the Lego brick was invented.

It's got celeb fans, there are whole lands made from it and it's even got its own movie!

It was created by Godtfred Kirk Christansen in Denmark in 1958.

Other toy building bricks were around at the time but he added the tubes inside which make them easier to stack.

They haven't really changed since. Bricks from back then still fit with new ones bought today,

But the sets and boxes they come in, do look quite different.

1950s

This is a kit from 60 years ago.

It looks pretty basic compared to today's designs.

It was part of a larger town series and only has enough bricks to make a small house!

The kids on the box are Godtfred's children. The boy on the right is Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen who grew up to be President and CEO of the Lego Group!

What an ace bow tie!

1960s

By the 1960s there were 218 different pieces - and that's not even including all the different colour variations!

Instruction manuals were also added to boxes in this decade.

Imagine trying to build one of your favourite sets without a clue where to start! Thankfully the kits were a lot simpler then.

This wheel-y creative kit came out in 1965. Three different types of vehicles could be built from the pieces.

1970s

You car-n't have a town without vehicles!

This Cadillac came out in 1975.

Lego means 'play well' in Danish and this brick creation certainly looks pretty smart.

This decade also saw the first mini figures with moveable arms and legs.

1980s

Now we're digging this from over 30 years ago.

In 1984 the Excavator was released.

You wouldn't want to Le-go of this one!

Over 300 pieces were needed for it but special parts meant it could perform various pneumatic actions using air pressure - just like a real digger!

1990s

This set is from 1995.

The number of different shaped and sized bricks continued to grow.

This one's got its very own pirate, jail and even a canon!

It was also in the 1990s that the bricks were used to set some pretty impressive world records.

One was a 545 metre railway line complete with three model locomotives.

The other was a large castle made from more than 400,000 blocks!

2000s

Now this is more like what we have today!

Lego boxes look very different to those from the 1950s - for a start where have the children gone!?

Many sets are linked to big film releases such as Harry Potter and Star Wars.

Over 18,000 people now work for Lego and in 2016 for the first time they had a 'play day'.

It meant everyone was able to leave their desks and play for four hours!

Now, that doesn't really sound like work to us!