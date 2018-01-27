In pictures: Paris flooding
People living in Paris are getting ready for more flooding with water levels expected to peak over the weekend.
The River Seine runs through the middle of Paris and is expected to rise well beyond its normal level. At its peak it could be up to 6 metres higher than usual. It's after some of the wettest January weather in more than 100 years.
Hundreds of people have left their homes because of the rising water. This man is having to use a dinghy to get to and from his houseboat.
Streets look more like rivers. Here a woman and her dog are using a row boat to go down a flooded road in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges.
This photo shows the flooded Ile aux Cygnes with a model of the Statue of Liberty. Paris is also home to some of the most famous museums and art galleries in the world. The Louvre, Musee d'Orsay and Orangerie museums are on high alert, with the lower level of the Louvre closed to visitors.
The statue of a Crimean soldier - known as the Zouave - on the Pont de l'Alma has been used as a marker for water levels in the city for a long time. On Friday the water was at its mid thigh. Fortunately it isn't expected to get as high as in 1910 when the capital was flooded really badly. The water reached his neck and the city was submerged for two months.
Roads along the river have been closed. This sign says 'road flooded' in French.
It's not just traffic on the road which has been affected, but on the river too. Tour boats which cruise along the Seine have been tied up. They're usually really popular with tourists.
Rats living in the sewers there are being flushed out by the flooding. It means they're a lot easier to spot in the city!
