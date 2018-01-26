US teen's half-court trick shot is so good even the Harlem Globetrotters are impressed!

You're out on the basketball court, and the entire hall is packed with people watching...

You pick up the ball, and attempt a really difficult trick shot - a half-court shot from behind....

Everyone is silent...

And totally nail it!!! The crowd goes wild!

And even better, someone's filmed the big moment.

Unsurprisingly the video goes viral! Even better, the world famous Harlem Globetrotters are impressed, and invite you along to one of their games.

It all sounds too good to be true, doesn't it? But for one American teenager this is actually what happened!

Check out the video to see it for yourself!

James Meiergerd has Downs syndrome and normally competes in wrestling. Now the eighteen-year-old from Nebraska is also a world-famous basketball star after the video of his amazing shot was shared across the internet.

It all happened during half-time at a game between his school's team, the Cadets, and their local rivals.

James also takes part in the Special Olympics, sharing what he's up to on his Facebook page 'Winner with Down Syndrome'.