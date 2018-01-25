CHAT: Are teen romances bad for your grades?

Image copyright Getty Images

What do you think about people having a boyfriend or girlfriend at school?

Do you think it's ok or do you think it can be a distraction from work?

Well, one head teacher has told his pupils that having a relationship at school could lead to bad exam marks.

He even said that being in a teenage romance could harm your chances of going to university.

Toby Belfield, who is the principal of Ruthin School in Denbighshire in Wales, wrote an email to all students to try to put them off the idea.

He said that he thought pupils in relationships at school were at danger of "underachieving" in their school work.

Image copyright David Medcalf/ Geograph Image caption Ruthin School is an independent school where pupils can board

The Head said that, though kids at the school who were in a relationship wouldn't be told off or expelled, he wanted them to "review" their situation.

He says that having a boyfriend or girlfriend is a distraction from school work and the "emotional turmoil" or drama of a relationship can stop people fully concentrating at school and achieving their potential.

Image caption Toby Belfield said he wanted to put pupils off teenage relationships

Newsround got in touch with Mr Belfield and he said he admits he is very strict about behaviour and his rules aren't always the usual ones.

But he says that he's very proud of his students and told us that unlike "the views of some in the UK, I believe that most teenage romances negatively affect academic outcomes".

