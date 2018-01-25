Fiona the hippo celebrates 1st birthday
Fiona the baby hippo, who lives at Cincinnati Zoo in America, celebrated her 1st birthday this week. Her bottle-feeding ended a few weeks ago and she's expected to double in size before she reaches two years old!
She was given a special hippo birthday cake, made entirely of fruit and veg, which she wasted no time tucking into! As soon as her mum's back was turned she started munching.
I'm not sure she even waited long enough to blow out her candle and make a wish! She's pretty popular on Facebook too - videos of her posted to the Cincinnati Zoo's Facebook page got more than 140 million views during Fiona's first 49 weeks.
Oh well! Next on the birthday agenda was a nice swim and another healthy snack.
With quite a crowd watching! Let's hope she's been practising her backstroke! She must be the world's most famous hippo!
