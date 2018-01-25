Scientists discover rare fish with 'hands'

A team of divers and scientists have discovered a new population of what is thought to be the world's rarest fish.

Red Handfish are found off south east Tasmania and until this latest discovery, only around 20-40 had been identified.

They get their name because of their hand like fins and they can be found crawling on the seabed.

The new population was found after a member of the public reported seeing a handfish, and the team of divers then spent two days searching the area.

Scientist Dr Stuart Smith said: "Finding this second population is a huge relief as it effectively doubles how many we think are left on the planet".

Pictures and video courtesy of Antonia Cooper.