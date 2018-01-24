National Television Awards: Who were big winners of 2018?
Take a look at some of the big winners at 2018's National Television Awards.
The big story of the night were Ant and Dec, who scooped an impressive three awards. They won Best Presenter (again!), Best Challenge Dhow, for I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here, and were the first winners of the special Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award, for Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.
The Bruce Forsyth award is in memory of the late Strictly Come Dancing presenter. Strictly won Best Talent Dhow and its presenter Tess Daly dedicated the award to him. Contestants, judges and presenters of the dancing show were at the ceremony to collect the trophy.
Talking of TV talent shows, the Best Judge prize went to David Walliams for Britain's Got Talent. But when he received his award he made a cheeky comment about his fellow judge - he said: 'I don't look upon this as a victory for me, I look upon this as a humiliation for Simon Cowell.' That's not nice David!
Dancing on Ice presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby won the award for Best Daytime Show for another programme they present together, This Morning.
The prize for Best Serial Drama went to Emmerdale, but the other soaps got a look in too. Eastender's Danny Walters won the Best Newcomer award, while Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon won the Best Drama Performance.
Sir David Attenborough and the team behind the epic nature series, Blue Planet II, won the Impact Award.
