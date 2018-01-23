Check out these crafty crows using tools!

These crows might not look very crafty. But it turns out they're a lot more to these creatures than we think.

These New Caledonian crows make hooks from bits of plants.

It means they can stick it into places like tree holes to capture their prey more easily.

Scientists have carried out an experiment with the crows and found that when they use their hooked tools, they're 10 times faster at getting their snack than using just a simple twig.

Animals MAKING tools is a pretty big deal and scientists are pretty excited!