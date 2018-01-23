Cosmonaut flies vacuum cleaner in International Space Station

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's Anton Shkaplerov. Flying a vacuum cleaner. On board the International Space Station 400 km above Planet Earth.

2018 might not get more weird than this folks.

Anton is a Russian cosmonaut on board the space station and said he was responding to messages from members of the public about whether he had tried to fly the hoover in space.

At Newsround HQ we're all waiting for the moment Anton's astronaut pals find a second hoover and compete in the first ever 'Intergalactic Flying Vacuum Cleaner Championships'!