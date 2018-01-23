Minnie Mouse given her own Hollywood star on the Walk of Fame.

The popular cartoon character got her star at the age of 90 - 40 years after her fictional co-star Mickey Mouse.

Katy Perry dressed in a Minne-esque polka dot dress praised Minnie Mouse for the joy she brings when she presented her with her star.

Mickey was celebrated with his star back in 1978, when he was 50.

Minnie now joins the likes of Donald Duck, Winnie the Pooh, Tinker Bell and Mickey Mouse, who all have their own stars.